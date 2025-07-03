‘We will beg and borrow but we won’t steal’: Telford charity's event gets cash to help plug ‘huge’ funding gap

CaribFest25 is being held at Hadley Learning Community on Saturday, July 12, this year and promises a “celebration like no other – packed with culture, music, food, and fun for the whole family”.

Heather Reid, the finance officer at the Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) told Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council that its big events usually attract around 2,000 people.

“We haven’t received the usual large grants to make it happen,” she said. “We have every intention to make it happen one way or another.”

The council was told at a meeting this week that the fundraising target was £7,000 and the charity had secured “a bit over £1,000". The council has £4,000 in its grant-giving pot for the year.

Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council. Picture: LDRS

Registered charity TAARC has held large events over the last eight or nine years and helps spread “awareness of African and Caribbean culture”.

The meeting was told that the food is superb and this year they are planning to run the event from 12pm to 4pm with music, DJs and dances.

“It is all about unity in an increasingly diverse community,” said Ms Reid.

Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council offices in High Street, Hadley. Picture: LDRS

“It is not just a black event, people come from Wolverhampton and beyond. It makes people who are traditionally hard to reach more accessible.

“It is a huge shortfall and we will beg and borrow but we won’t steal.

“Anything that can be allocated to us will be gratefully received as every little helps.”

The meeting heard that TAARC does not spend on advertising, apart from a small amount of banners, and has around 50 volunteers who help out. They find that social media generates a large turnout of people.

Councillor Jordan Keeble (Labour, Apley Castle Ward) proposed giving the cause £500.

Councillor Jordan Keeble. Picture: Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council

But the meeting heard that West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner had already given £600, so they increased the amount to match that.

Councillors voted unanimously to contribute £600 to the event.