'Unexploded bomb' near Shifnal triggers police call-out - before officers learn what object really is

The item was discovered near Crackleybank, Shifnal, by a member of the public and triggered a police call-out after concerns it could be an “unexploded bomb”.

A spokesperson for Shifnal and Albrighton Police shared the incident to social media to update residents about the peculiar item.

This "suspicious" item triggered a call-out. Photo: Shifnal and Albrighton Police FB

Thorough inspection was carried out by PC Cummings and PCSO Breese - who found the “suspicious item” to actually be an old army frisbee.

“The item had been partially buried and weather-worn, contributing to its unusual appearance and prompting the initial concern,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “We would like to thank the public for their vigilance and co-operation, and remind everyone: when in doubt, it's always better to report and stay safe.”

Albrighton and Donington Parish Council and Library commented on the Facebook post, thanking the officers for attending to the incident.

The organisation added: "We are really pleased to hear it wasn't a bomb, but in fact a frisbee."