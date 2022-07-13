Telford MP reveals backing for Tory leadership candidate

Lucy Allan is backing Kemi Badenoch for leadership of the Conservative party.

A total of eight candidates battling it out for the position will need at least 30 votes to stay in contention.

Ms Allan said she would be voting for former Levelling Up minister, Kemi Badenoch.

She said: "I am pleased to announce my support for Kemi Badenoch to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

"Kemi is a principled, true conservative, who represents modern Britain and the future of our party.

"Small state, individual freedom and personal responsibility are central to Kemi’s political vision.

"Kemi has risen above the political drama of the past few months, with genuine emotional intelligence and empathy for others. I have always found her to be extremely kind, capable and driven. She is down to earth and treats all colleagues as equals.

"After all these difficult months, I want to feel excited about a fresh start and a truly Conservative vision for our country’s future. I look forward to voting for her in the leadership ballot."

Meanwhile Wrekin Conservative MP, Mark Pritchard said that he would be supporting Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' bid for the leadership.

Mr Pritchard had backed Grant Shapps, who withdrew from the contest yesterday.

Posting on Twitter Mr Pritchard said: "I know first hand the work of the Foreign Secretary in keeping our nation safe. In an increasingly unsafe world.

"Liz Truss will keep Britain safe and secure and govern with low-tax Conservative values. She has my support as the next Prime Minister."