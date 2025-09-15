Taylor Wimpey launches new homes at the former Ironbridge Power Station

The development offers a collection of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes nestled in the scenic Shropshire countryside.

For keen buyers eager to see what some of the new homes will look like, Taylor Wimpey is now able to provide visitors with an exclusive look at its new three bedroom Eynsford show home, as well as the five bedroom Aireton show home.

Both the Eynsford and the Aireton have been thoughtfully designed with spacious interiors and open-plan layouts throughout the homes to suit a variety of buyers, including new and growing families, working professionals, upsizers, and downsizers.

A CGI image of a a street scene at Tower Woods in Ironbridge.

Tower Woods will boast a number of additional features which will help make it a thriving and enjoyable space for residents, including new employment sites, retail provisions, allotments, sports pitches, a railway link, leisure uses, a primary school and a park.

Located on Buildwas Road in Telford, residents at Tower Woods will also benefit from a prime location with excellent connectivity. The development is conveniently located near major road networks, making it easy to commute to nearby towns and cities, including Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Telford, and Wolverhampton, as well as the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

A GCI image of the Aireton house type

Residents are close to a number of local amenities, including schools, shops, and recreational facilities that can be accessed by landscaped green spaces which support local biodiversity, provide a natural habitat for wildlife, as well as walking and cycling paths for those who enjoy the outdoors.

Helen Chard, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We're excited to announce we have launched 202 new homes at Tower Woods, as well as two new show homes. We believe Tower Woods will provide an ideal mix of convenience and tranquility for those that make the development their home, and we’re looking forward to welcoming our first visitors and prospective buyers.”