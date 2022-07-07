Wellington is hailed for its 'outstanding community'

Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Jenny Wynn, mayor Dorothy Roberts and High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham

The award was started last year by the Community Foundation charity and initiated by the county’s High Sheriff at the time Dean Harris.

It offers communities within Shropshire the opportunity to be recognised and to celebrate their strong, supportive spirit, demonstrating how they have developed a safe and thriving environment.

Wellington’s first prize – shared with Church Stretton in the town category - was marked with a community garden party in the grounds of the National Trust’s property Sunnycroft, with guests including the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Jenny Wynn and High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham.

The High Sheriff said community meant ‘a group of people that care about each other and feel they belong together’ and added: “That is what Wellington has and is – in an outstanding way.”

Representatives who enjoyed the tea party included those from Telford's Interfaith centre, Wellington's Peace Gardeners, West Mercia Search and Rescue, Wellington Walkers are Welcome, Friends of Wellington Station, Friends of Bowring Park, Telford Street Pastors, Wellington YMCA, Wellington Civic Society, Friends of Dothill and councillors.

Residents also opened their private gardens for the town’s first “open garden trail’ in aid of Shropshire charity Community Resource.

The event featured 20 gardens and was sponsored by Love Wellington and Greenthumb.