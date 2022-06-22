Telford College students turn music into money for charity

Chris Collins and Mikey Hannah

Learners performed their own gig at Firefly in Oakengates and raised vital charity funds at the same time.

Learner manager for creative and music, Andy Turner, said the entire music department took part, supported by media students who used their videography and photography skills to record the event.

“Students from level two and three music courses performed a mixture of covers and original songs, and they also took on technical roles setting up and running the live sound equipment," he said.

“It’s been so good to get back out into professional live music venues with the students again this year after the pandemic brought everything to a standstill.

“We have had some great events at venues in the local area and this gig was a real highlight of the year.

“It’s always a joy to see how far the students have come in their performance and technical skills since they began their courses with us in September and we’re really happy to be working with Firefly again.”

The concert raised £190 for the Stay Telford charity which supports vulnerable people with issues relating to housing.

Firefly venue owner Scott Adams said: “We are excited to be supporting Telford College and their creative departments once again and working together to bring people together.”

All the promotional photographs from the event were taken by level three creative media student Corey Clark.

