Singers raise the roof - and some charity cash - at jubilee concert

Members of Severn Harmony and Newport Male Vice Choir

Members of Severn Harmony, a ladies' barbershop chorus based in Telford, and the Newport Male Voice Choir came together for the event at Cosy Hall in Newport on Friday (May 27).

Led by musical director Monica Funnell, the ladies enjoy performing their four-part Harmony a-capella chorus throughout the Shropshire region, at private and public events. And they are proud to say that, using the power of the Zoom website, they never stopped singing through the covid restrictions.

A spokesperson for Severn Harmony said a superb repertoire of songs were performed at this memorable evening. It also offered the ladies the opportunity to show support for their chosen charity. They raised more than £100 for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Newport Male Voice Choir was able to support the X Ray Appeal at Newport Cottage Hospital.