Man left fighting for his life as police make attempted murder arrest in Telford

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A man is fighting for his life after being attacked in an incident being treated as attempted murder.

Westerdale Close in Telford. Photo: Google
Telford Police said that the incident had taken place in Westerdale Close in Doseley, Telford.

Officers said they were called to the close at around 8pm on Tuesday, April 5.

They said that when they arrived a 44-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Another man, aged in his 50s, was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Sergeant Chris Henry said: “We believe this to have been an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers remain at Westerdale Close while investigations continue.

“We are asking anyone who saw the incident or captured anything on dash cam or CCTV that could assist enquiries to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call DS Henry on 01952 214735, email christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk or visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 580 of April 5.

Alternatively, if you have information contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

