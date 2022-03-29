Fire investigation launched after another late-night car blaze in Telford

Fire crews

Two fire appliances from Tweedale and Wellington were scrambled to Duddell Street at 11.39pm where firefighters found a car totally alight.

Police also attended the scene with a fire service operations officer and an investigation has been launched.

There was heat damage to a nearby property and a positive pressure ventilation system was used to get rid of smoke.

Two fire fighters donned breathing apparatus and two hosereel water jets were used to extinguish the flames.

The fire service incident stop message was received 45 minutes later at 12.26am.

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.

It's the third reported car fire in the town in March, after blazes in the Ketley and Leegomery areas earlier this month, and is the latest in a spate of blazes since the turn of the year including six in 10 days.