Bid to cut back eight conservation area trees in Wellington submitted to council

The application lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council includes brief information about the trees at the property in Park Street, and the reasons for wanting them all removed ‘to ground level’.

It asks for the removal of four large leylandii, an ash tree with suspected die back and one large ivy-infested crab apple which is ‘partly dead’.

There is also a second ‘insignificant’ ash tree also with confirmed die back.

Another tree, a self-set goat willow, is also included in the application that has been submitted to the council by agent Benbow Brothers Timber Limited on behalf of a Mrs Bell.

None of the trees are covered by preservation orders, the application said.

A period of consultation has been opened on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0546.

People can view the application online.