Police seeking man after woman 'sexually assaulted' in bar in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police has released photos of a man officers would like to speak to because they believe he can help with their enquiries into a sexual assault in Shrewsbury on Saturday, August 2.

At around 9.30pm in the Claremont Social Tap on Claremont Street a man sexually assaulted a woman, police said.

Police want to speak to this man after an allegation of sexual assault in Shrewsbury

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he was in the area at the time of incident and could help with their enquiries.

"If you know the identity of the man or have any information that would with enquiries, please contact Detective Constable Osborn by emailing jasmine.osborn@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."