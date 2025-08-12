Complaints double against social workers in Telford - but those upheld remain about the same

Responding to a Freedom of Information request, Telford & Wrekin Council revealed that in the whole of 2023-2024 it received 24 formal complaints but this increased to 49 in 2024-2025 (up to April 11).

But the number of upheld complaints has stayed roughly the same.

Some 16 were upheld in 2023-24, with 18 in 2024-25, with two outstanding when the information was provided earlier this year.

Many of the complaints in both years were not upheld; at seven in 2023-24 and 25 in 2024-25. Those complaints withdrawn were one and four respectively.

A council spokesperson said that the figures can be influenced by a range of factors.

“The number of formal complaints received in any given period can be influenced by a range of factors, including increased awareness of how to raise concerns and greater confidence in using formal processes,” said the spokesperson.

“While the number of complaints has increased, this cannot be taken as a direct measure of the role or performance of social workers, nor of the challenges they face. Complaints reflect individual experiences and decisions to raise concerns and should be understood in that context.”

Southwater One

The council said it would “encourage individuals to raise a complaint if their concerns had not been resolved”.

The spokesperson said: “We would prefer any concerns are resolved before moving to a complaint, however, always encourage individuals to raise a complaint if their have concerns have not been resolved.

“This enables us to investigate, respond appropriately, and identify opportunities for learning and improvement.

“The complaints procedure is well publicised and feedback from individuals, carers, and families – whether shared formally or informally – is a vital part of our quality assurance approach for shaping better outcomes.

“We would want individuals to be aware of all options available, including formal complaints procedures.”

The council added that a digest of what it had learned from complaints is available in an annual complaints report.

And the spokesperson added that social workers receive support to carry out their work.

“Social workers receive a range of support to enable them to carry out their roles effectively, maintain their professional development and wellbeing,” the spokesperson said.

“This includes regular formal supervision with a line manager, as well as informal day-to-day support through colleagues, forums etc.

“Continued professional development is a requirement and is actively encouraged through access to training, workshops, and opportunities to pursue specialist qualifications, especially for new starters and newly qualified practitioners.”

The council spokesperson said that ‘reflective practice’ is also supported.

“Reflective practice is supported through structured sessions such as group supervision and peer learning.

“In addition, emotional well-being is promoted through access to employee assistance programmes and other wellbeing initiatives.

“Social workers also benefit from structured induction and clear organisational policies and procedures that guide and support their practice.”