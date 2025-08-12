Illegal off-road bike seized with child as passenger during Telford crackdown

West Mercia Police said it has seen an increase in the number of complaints about off-road motorbikes and quad bikes being ridden illegally down bridleways, pathways and spinal paths throughout the summer months.

Last Friday (August 8), officers from Telford Safer Neighbourhood Teams carried out their fourth 'Operation Spree' that targets people who illegally ride motorbikes.

Teams were joined by officers from the force’s Operations Policing Unit, as well as two officers who used bikes that can go off-road, along with support from the National Police Air Support Unit (NPAS).

During the operation officers came across a bike that was being ridden illegally with a young child as a passenger. The bike was seized.

Police have reminded residents that it is illegal to ride off-road motorbikes and quad bikes on public land and on private land without the land owner's permission.

Sergeant Richard Jones, who led the operation, said: "It is clear people are using these motorbikes in an antisocial manner, with a complete disregard for their own and the public’s safety.

West Mercia Police officers have targeted illegal off-road biking in Telford through 'Operation Spree'. Pic: West Mercia Police

"We receive a number of reports all year round as part of Operation Spree of people using them to race on small roads and pathways causing a considerable amount of danger to other road users and pedestrians, who are often walking with their families and young children.

"In 2020, following a number of reports made to us, we set up Operation Spree, where we use the public’s help in identifying those responsible so we can take further action, which could ultimately see us seizing the bike and it being crushed. If anyone has information about those who are responsible we would ask them to contact us."

Last Friday's operation formed part of regular focused patrols that take place across the borough that have also seen bikes seized and arrests for dangerous driving.

Funding for the operations is provided by the Safer & Stronger Partnership between West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: "With illegal off-road bikes blighting our rural communities, I saw first-hand the work taking place in Telford to listen and act on the public’s concerns.

"Through the Safer & Stronger Communities partnership, I am proud to continue providing funding to support proactive efforts by the police and partners to boost visible patrols in hot-spot areas, reassure residents and bring offenders to justice."

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement added: "This is a great result for our community and a clear demonstration of how partnership working is helping us build safer and stronger communities across our borough.

"We know how distressing illegal off-road biking can be for residents and we’re proud to support West Mercia Police through the Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme to tackle this kind of antisocial behaviour head-on.

"The seizure of this bike sends a strong message that this behaviour won’t be tolerated and we’ll continue working together to keep our public spaces safe and enjoyable for everyone."