Balaclava-clad machete-wielding Shrewsbury robbers sought after terrifying incident

West Mercia Police said the incident took place at around 10.30pm, on Monday, August 11, at the Battlefield park and ride.

A spokesman for the police said: "Two men in a white van drove up to a group of people who were stood with a bike.

"The two suspects got out of the vehicle wearing balaclavas, one holding a machete and the other with a hammer.

"They threatened the group with the weapons and asked who owned the bike.

"When one of the group attempted to intervene, he was hit with the hammer.

"The two suspects took the bike and loaded it into the white van, driving towards Harlescott Lane.

"Members from the group followed the van in their vehicles, at which point the two suspects left the van and ran from the area."

The force said that following initial enquiries, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “We understand that incidents of this nature bring concern to the local community, and I would like to assure the public that we are committed to finding those responsible.

“We know from our initial enquiries that that many people were in the area at the time of the robbery, and I appeal to those who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“I would also like to hear from people who may have captured the white van on their dash cams or anyone who has video doorbell footage from that area around the time it happened”.

Please contact DI Jones by e-mailing dafydd.jones@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.