Another car fire in Telford under investigation as blaze spreads to second vehicle

Chockleys Meadow in the Leegomery area of Telford. Photo: Google

Police were also at the scene in Leegomery after the alarm was raised just after midnight on Wednesday when a car in Chockley's Meadow went up in flames.

Two fire crews from Wellington were dispatched along with a Fire Investigation officer.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters wore breathing apparatus to fight the fire which had spread to a second vehicle.

It was extinguished in 50 minutes with a thermal imaging camera used to ensure the blaze was completely out.

It is not yet known if the fire was deliberate.

This year has seen a spate of car fires across Telford since December, including six in 10 days, with police comfirming many have been arson attacks.

One of the car fires involved a car belonging to far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, which was set on fire outside Wellington's Whitehouse Hotel in January.