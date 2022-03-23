Another car fire in Telford under investigation as blaze spreads to second vehicle

Police were also at the scene in Leegomery after the alarm was raised just after midnight on Wednesday when a car in Chockley's Meadow went up in flames.
Two fire crews from Wellington were dispatched along with a Fire Investigation officer.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters wore breathing apparatus to fight the fire which had spread to a second vehicle.
It was extinguished in 50 minutes with a thermal imaging camera used to ensure the blaze was completely out.
It is not yet known if the fire was deliberate.
This year has seen a spate of car fires across Telford since December, including six in 10 days, with police comfirming many have been arson attacks.
One of the car fires involved a car belonging to far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, which was set on fire outside Wellington's Whitehouse Hotel in January.
Police said that attack was not linked to any of the other blazes.