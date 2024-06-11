Telford homeowner told to take down veranda of 'poor design quality'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mohammed Tanvir submitted a retrospective planning application to Telford & Wrekin Council after work had been carried out at his property in Aintree Close, Leegomery.

A veranda had been built on the rear of Mr Tanvir’s home, as well as neighbour’s, with both properties sharing a large garden.

Timber posts were used with a mixture of corrugated plastic sheeting and timber for the roof.

However, planning officers felt that that it should have been built using high-quality materials.

“The Local Planning Authority considers that in this instance, the materials used are not in keeping with the host dwelling and do not respect of respond positively to their context,” reads a report.

“Whilst it is appreciated that the veranda cannot be viewed from the streetscene, officers would have expected the use of materials to match/which are visibly similar to the host dwelling in order to create a blended appearance.

"The use of thin, timber posts within the construction, along with the use of corrugated sheeting for the roof have resulted in a structure which is poor design quality and resembles more of a temporary structure.”

A letter of objection was also received, which raised concerns over the workmanship and visual appearance of the veranda.

“It states that if the veranda was built properly, they would have no objection,” added the report.

The application was subsequently refused.