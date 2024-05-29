In the last two and a half years there have been "reports to the police" over various allegations, one of which has resulted in the 37-year-old woman appearing before a district judge charged with two public order offences.

Stephanie Louise Tudor, of Leegomery, pleaded guilty to using abusive and insulting words on October 21, 2023 and November 23, 2023.

Sharan Gill, prosecuting, said on October 21 Tudor had started "shouting and swearing" at her victim including saying "your son is a rapist and your daughter is a lesbian".

Tudor had also made "threats to kill children and grandchildren", said Ms Gill. Police were called.

Telford Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday that the husband and wife had suffered a "huge impact" on their lives, and had started watching their CCTV cameras to make sure Tudor was not around when they wanted to leave their house.