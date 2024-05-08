Telford drink driver seen mounting kerb and 'causing a nuisance' was twice the legal alcohol limit
A Telford student who told police he had only "drank half a bottle of beer" after he was spotted mounting a kerb was more than twice the legal drink drive limit, a court has heard.
Joseph Jithin of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery was pulled over in his Mazda 3 on North Wellington Road on March 15, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.
Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said officers spotted the 30-year-old "hitting kerb stones and driving at very low speed" just after midnight.