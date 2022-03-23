Planning inquiry to take place over rejected solar farm

An appeal is taking place after plans for the solar farm were rejected

The four day inquiry in June will consider whether to approve plans for the solar farm at land off New Works Lane, between Arleston and Lawley in Telford.

The proposal, from Greentech, was rejected by Telford & Wrekin Council last year.

The planning committee said it acknowledged the environmental benefits the farm’s energy would bring throughout its 40-year lifespan, but voiced concern that the 99-acre site falls within the Wrekin Forest Strategic Landscape Area and is close to the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Recommending refusal, the council's report said: “The harm arising from the proposals is considered to outweigh the benefits."

Greentech said the New Works site would generate 28,500 MWh per year in renewable electricity – enough to power 8,650 homes – and create construction and maintenance jobs to help boost the local economy.

The firm's managing director Yaw Ofori said the company would make a detailed case for the scheme at the planning inquiry.

He said: “We are grateful for this opportunity to provide more information about our plans and committed to continuing to work with both the local authority and communities to help provide the clean, renewable energy that is so desperately needed.

“Not only do our plans for New Works help the area meet its climate change responsibilities, but they will create new jobs, include new permissive walking routes and have been designed to incorporate wildflowers meadows and provide a protected habitat for wildlife.

“We are running out of time to address climate change and schemes such as this are essential if we are to move to a zero-carbon future. The recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) spelled out in stark detail the full scale of the risks to mankind and the rest of the planet from global warming.

“The study – approved by 195 countries – said the worldwide impacts of the climate crisis are more severe than predicted and there is now only a narrow chance of securing a liveable future for all.

“By developing solar farms such as New Works, Greentech wants to help this country meet its responsibilities now – before it is too late – and also help ensure that the country becomes more energy self-sufficient in the coming years.”

Mr Ofori said Greentech wanted to work with the local community to answer any concerns about the plans.

He said: “We pride ourselves on being a good neighbour and hope that the planning inquiry will demonstrate that. This scheme will create a net habitat gain of 25 per cent and a 317 per cent net gain in hedgerows as well as safeguarding public access to the site.”

Speaking when the proposal was rejected last October, Councillor Jacqui Seymour, whose Wrockwardine ward includes the site, said: "I am not opposed to solar energy.

“I have panels on my own roof and two other solar farms within my ward. However, they have to be appropriately situated.

“This one would be set within the SLA against the background of the Wrekin, Ercall and AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty), could not be more inappropriate.”