Leighton was just 3 years old when he died. Photo: Vicky Walker

Leighton Tabbott from Madeley, Telford, was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer when he was two years old.

He battled four tumours until his death on November 7 last year.

His parents, Vicky, 40 and Gareth, 41, have two young daughters and had to give up their jobs to look after their family whilst Leighton was receiving treatment in Birmingham.

Vicky, now a cleaner at Stirchley Medical Practice, said: "When you're put into this situation it puts your life on hold. We both had to give up our jobs. I was always travelling to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"It's a lot of strain on a family, not just financially but mentally. We have a lovely community and friends who have supported us and raised money through the tractor runs. The money has helped us out a lot. When they asked me if they can do a tractor run in Leighton's name, I just thought it was lovely of them.

"Leighton was always smiling, he was always a happy boy, it never bothered him. There's not enough awareness about children with cancer. Every week there was a new child in the ward in Birmingham.

"We had support from Young Lives vs Cancer and Matt Denning, who started Matt's Mission Children's Charity. They still check up on us."

Friends of Leighton's family have organised a tractor run to raise money for a headstone and for Acorns Children's Hospice.

Andy Owens, one of the organisers, has put on the tractor run for the last two years to help the family as Leighton was undergoing treatment.

Mr Owens said: "His family need the support. Troubles don't always start straight away, but often later down the line."

The toddler was 'always happy and smiling'. Photo: Vicky Walker

Andy's wife, Leanne, who is also organising the event, said: "The first tractor run was to help Vicky and Gareth as they started the journey of his treatment. The whole family was devastated and scared.

"Vicky has struggled since Leighton passed, we want to continue to support her. The tractor run is called ‘The Leighton Tabbott Memorial Tractor Run’ and we will continue to do this annually to remember him."

Everyone is welcome to the event on Sunday, March 20, which will have a bouncy castle, barbecue, tombola, and 30-mile tractor run happening throughout the day.

Scott Edwards, another family friend, set up a Crowdfunding site to raise money for Leighton's family and Acorns Children's Hospice.

Mr Edwards said: "I really just want to help them raise as much money as possible."

Vicky and her friends have managed to raise over £800 for Cancer Research UK.