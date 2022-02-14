Telford nursery looks for improvements.

Priorslee nursry gets poor Ofsted report

Busy Bees Day Nursery in Priorslee Avenue received the rating for overall effectiveness and all of the other four categories measured when government inspectors visited the premises on January 12.

The inspection found the management team at the nursery, which opened in 1998, had failed to ensure the learning environment, both indoors and outdoors. met children's individuals needs or offered them challenge.

It also said they did not ensure there were enough staff working directly with pre-school children during busy times of the day, including at lunchtimes.

The report said: "This creates a chaotic environment, with children feeling restless and not engaged in purposeful play or learning.

"Due to weaknesses in training and support, staff in the baby room lack the knowledge and skills to needed to support unsettled children.

"This, along with an environment that does not interest or challenge babies well enough, leads to them

feeling distressed and not engaged in play or learning."

It also concluded bosses had not ensured there was an effective curriculum in place to help children learn and reach their potential.

Safeguarding procedures were found to be effective on the visit and effective recruitment procedures had been put in place to ensure staff

caring for children were suitable.

Risk assessments were carried out regularly and reviewed to ensure the premises were and safe and secure in order to protect children from harm.

The previous inspection of the nursery on December 12 2019 rated overall effectiveness of the nursery as good.

Matthew Labaki, Operations Director for Busy Bees said, “In the time since the inspectors

visited the nursery we have addressed many of the points they raised.

"We have strengthened the staff team and are recruiting an additional Assistant Centre Director to

work closely with the management team to enhance the opportunities to coach, develop and

monitor the team in their delivery of childcare and education.

"We will continue to invest in our staff through training and are committed to ensuring the needs of children at the

nursery are being met at all times.

“During their visit the inspectors did recognise and comment on many areas of good

practice, including the great relationships we have with parents, which we value

enormously, and our friendly and welcoming team at nursery.

“We are committed to improving the nursery and apologise for falling below the standards

parents and children expect of us. I am confident that next time Ofsted visit there will be a