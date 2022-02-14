Love Telford kicks off an exciting events schedule for 2022 in Telford

'Love Telford' is taking place on Saturday, February 19, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Culture and Events Team.

Taking place in Telford Town Park and Southwater between between 11am-2pm, it will see art and sport activities, music and performance acts alongside representation from community groups from across the Telford and Wrekin borough.

It is the first event of the calendar to take place in 2022 and is an opportunity to kick start February half term for families.

This fun free outdoor event is for everyone, designed with a great selection of international themed street food and entertainment to bring local communities together and an opportunity to find out more about what’s going on in the local area.

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for stronger and safer communities said: “Community is going to be at the heart of our events calendar this year, there will be lots going on with plenty of opportunities for local residents and visitors to come together.

"This is a special year with events planned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, three main headline music acts in July and the return of Telford’s Carnival plus lots more.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, climate change, parks, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services added: “Highlights of this outdoor event will include opportunities to enjoy trails within Maxell Gardens, seed planting, make your mark on our graffiti board with graffiti artist David Brown, great tasty street food options to choose from, music from the Bombay Baja brass band and dancing from a local Bhangra dance group.

"There will be entertainment from roaming street entertainers in and around Southwater, meet local groups and organisations and much more. There will be wet weather activities and areas should the weather be inclement!”