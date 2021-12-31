The Voice Kids star performs for home crowd in Telford

Becky Peters with Mayor Sarah Barlow, brother Chris, parents Vanesa and Nick and cafe owner Sam Jennison

Becky Peters, 15 and from Bridgnorth, was able to impress the judges and the nation, singing her way into the final show of the 2021 competition.

A group of Becky’s family and friends gathered in Bridgnorth’s Café Zero this week to hear the teenager sing in person, before they huddled around the television to watch the climax of the show as it was broadcast to the country.

Becky was unfortunately passed over for a shot at the final, with the eventual winner being 14-year-old Torrin from Oxfordshire.

However, the young Salopian’s talent was there for all to see on the box, and the lucky few who got to see Becky perform live were impressed with her voice and her maturity.

Becky playing at Cafe Zero

After Becky played a few tunes to café customers, her own family and friends including Mayor Sarah Barlow, everyone gathered around the television to watch the broadcast.

Having got through to the final show of the reality programme, through the blind auditions and a series of challenges, Becky was grouped with three other young singers and sang Beatles classic Blackbird together.

Voice coach and McFly guitarist Danny Jones opted to take another singer, Aishling, through to the final.

An emotional Becky was applauded and congratulated by her friends, family and the new fans she won over on the night.

Becky performing on The Voice Kids

Proud father Nick Peters said: “It was quite emotional to relive it all over again.

“It was filmed in January and February this year, and Becky was so pleased to have got so far, but it was strange for her to not be able to tell anyone.”

Nick explained that Becky has been a singer ‘since she could talk’ and takes any opportunity to perform and get more experience. She has had turns at a musical academy, works with a private tutor and performs at a variety of open mic nights.

Becky playing at Cafe Zero

Nick added: “Even in the last few months her voice has come on more and more, and she is starting to pen her own songs. I think she wants to try and get on The Voice at some point, but this has been good exposure for her and she already has a few gigs lined up in Bridgnorth for 2022.”

Torrin, the eventual winner of the 2021 show, won a trip to Disneyland Paris for its 30th anniversary.

Becky, Torrin and some of the other competitors spoke to each other after the show aired via video call, building on the friendship they made during filming.

Other performers at the Café, inspired by Becky’s talents and maturity, had a jam session upstairs before the open mic resumed, allowing some of the musicians a chance to showcase their own talents properly.