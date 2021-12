TACT in rehearsals

The Arts Centre Telford (TACT)'s version of Our House, The Madness Musical, runs from December 20-23 at the Centenary Theatre, Wrekin College, in Wellington.

It's a musical based on the music of Madness which features the song Our House.

Louis Goode, aged 16, the head student at the Charlton School, in Wellington, plays Joe Casey, a Londoner as he journeys through adolescence, experience both the good and bad paths his life could take.

Louis, whose parents run the town's Red Lion pub, played the charming but dangerous smalltown boy Chuck in the delayed summer production of Footloose

The production's director, Bobby Standley, said: "I think this show is incredibly undervalued, it is one of the jukebox musicals, like We Will Rock You, that really works in terms of the music and the story coming together.

"It's so exciting for us to be realising this production again with TACT, and it's a real pleasure to be able to use my own experience of performing in this show to try to help the current cast prepare for it."

Joining Louis on the stage is a cast of talented young people from across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Some of these places have been funded through TACT's scholarship programme, which aims to ensure that everyone who would like to access the arts in our area has the opportunity to do so. The scholarships are funded by TACT directly and our generous patrons and sponsors.

