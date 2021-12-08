Christmas in jail for prolific Telford thief who told woman he'd 'smash her face in'

House of Fraser was one of the stores targeted by Andrew Leaver

Andrew Leaver, aged 42, went on a stealing spree in Telford during the end of November and the start of December.

On November 27, he stole two mattress protectors worth £90 and £73 worth of bedding from Poundstretcher in Madeley. The next day he took £400 worth of women's clothes from House of Fraser in Telford town centre.

He returned to Poundstretcher two days later and took household items and Christmas lights, worth a combined £200. He made a third visit on the 30th, helping himself to five throws worth £78, and also took two bottles of Gordon's gin from Tesco in Madeley worth £33. The same day he told a woman that he would "smash her face in" with the bottles.

Then, on December 2, he returned to House of Fraser to steal three Valentino handbags, worth £390.

A fourth trip to Poundstretcher yielded six Christmas toys, worth a combined £77.94, and Surf washing detergent.

Leaver, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to eight charges of theft and one of common assault.