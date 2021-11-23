Holiday cabin plan to be considered

The junction of the B5062 and Catsbritch Lane. Nine holiday lodges are proposed for the site. Picture: Google

Private developer Andrew Millward has applied to build the nine single-storey lodges on a 0.7-acre site near Waters Upton, on the Newport-to-Shrewsbury road.

A design statement submitted on Mr Millward’s behalf says the facility will be used throughout the year solely for short stays, and says the guests it brings “will boost trade for retail outlets and visitor attractions”.

Waters Upton Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Writing on behalf of the applicant, Phil Plant – a senior consultant at Shifnal-based Mid West Planning Ltd – says the two-bedroom lodges would each have a footprint of just over 400 square feet and be “spaced to afford each lodge a degree of privacy and allow native species tree and hedge planting to be incorporated”.

The triangular site, owned by Mr Millward, sits to the west of the junction where the B5062 and Catsbritch Lane meet.

“The field is currently used for grazing,” Mr Plant writes.

“This planning application asks permission to build nine holiday lodges to be used for tourist and short-stay guest accommodation.

"The lodges will not be used for full-time residential accommodation.

“Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO World Heritage Site, Shropshire’s historic county town of Shrewsbury and the surrounding area offer a wealth of tourist attractions or a chance to get away from it all in the open countryside.

“The wider benefits of increased tourist and visitor accommodation will boost trade throughout the year for retail outlets and visitor attractions locally.

“It is, therefore, important that the site be open for business throughout the year to support local businesses year-round.”