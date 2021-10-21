Four men arrested after armed robbery at Spar in Telford

Armed police outside the Spar in Leegomery

The robbery happened at the Spar convenience store at the Leegomery Centre on Tuesday, October 12.

Four men, aged 35, 39, 40 and 48 from Telford, were arrested in Oswestry and Telford on suspicion of armed robbery on Wednesday and are currently in police custody.

Det Insp Sean Brennan, of West Mercia Police, said: “Our investigation is still ongoing and I’d like to appeal for any witnesses to the incident on October 12, who have not already done so, to please contact us.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who lives in the Leegomery area who has CCTV to check their systems for two men riding black mountain bikes through the estate at approximately 8am on Tuesday, October 12.

“Also anyone driving through that area at around that time with dash cams, please review the footage and contact us if appropriate.”

Anyone who has any information can call 101 or visit the police's website.

Quote incident 61i of 12 October, 2021.