The 16 Shropshire neighbourhoods which have seen the biggest increase in price in the last year
These Shropshire neighbourhoods have seen the biggest increases in property prices this year.
A recent study by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance has revealed the Shropshire neighbourhoods with the highest increases in property values.
The House Price Change Report, with data from the Office for National Statistics, helps rank neighbourhoods in Shropshire based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.
These are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Shropshire with the highest increase in property prices - in ascending order.
Shrewsbury Harlescott Grange
Property average prices increased by 6.8 per cent in Shrewsbury Harlescott Grange, from a median of £200,000 in September 2023 to £213,500 in September 2024.
Wrockwardine Wood and Trench
Property average prices increased by 6.8 per cent in Wrockwardine Wood and Trench, from a median of £182,500 in September 2023 to £195,000 in September 2024.
Oswestry East
Property average prices increased by 7.9 per cent in Oswestry East, from a median of £190,000 in September 2023 to £205,000 in September 2024.
Wem
Property average prices increased by 8.4 per cent in Wem, from a median of £226,000 in September 2023 to £245,000 in September 2024.
Cosford and Albrighton
Property average prices increased by 9.3 per cent in Cosford and Albrighton, from a median of £286,000 in September 2023 to £312,500 in September 2024.
Apley and Leegomery
Property average prices increased by 10.6 per cent in Apley and Leegomery, from a median of £210,000 in September 2023 to £232,250 in September 2024.
Bayston Hill and Atcham
Property average prices increased by 10.7 per cent in Bayston Hill and Atcham, from a median of £280,000 in September 2023 to £310,000 in September 2024.
Shrewsbury Copthorne and Bowbrook
Property average prices increased by 12.1 per cent in Shrewsbury Copthorne and Bowbrook, from a median of £290,000 in September 2023 to £325,000 in September 2024.
Church Stretton
Property average prices increased by 13 per cent in Church Stretton, from a median of £385,000 in September 2023 to £435,000 in September 2024.
Hanwood, Pontesbury and Minsterley
Property average prices increased by 16.7 per cent in Hanwood, Pontesbury and Minsterley, from a median of £300,000 in September 2023 to £350,000 in September 2024.