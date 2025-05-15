Four men arrested and 'large quantity' of class A drugs seized in Telford police raids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officers raided addresses in Hadley and Leegomery where large quantities of class A drugs were found, along with cash and mobile phones.

The men, aged 26, 36, 37 and 43 respectively, were arrested yesterday (Wednesday, May 14) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

All four remain in police custody today as enquiries continue.

West Mercia Police officers arrested four men in Hadley and Leegomery yesterday (Wednesday, May 14). Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

The raids were part of West Mercia Police's Operation Target tackling serious and organised crime.

DC Thompson, from Telford's Proactive Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Acting on intelligence work and community concerns, we have arrested four men in the Hadley and Leegomery areas of Telford, suspected to be linked to drug supply.

“A search of the properties was carried out, where mobile phones and cash were seized, as well as large quantity of class A drugs.

"Four people were arrested and all remain in police custody as we carry out further investigations."

Police said the community can help by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is via the official West Mercia Police website.

Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. Reports can be made online in the Tell Us About section.

If you have information about drugs and drug supply and don’t want to speak to police, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the official website.