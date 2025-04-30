Two men charged with drug dealing after Telford arrests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A statement from Telford and Wrekin Police said both men were arrested on Tuesday (April 29).

It said: "Two men have been charged with drugs offences following warrants in Telford yesterday.

"Hamid Lal, aged 23, of Wellington in Telford was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs of class A, and possession of criminal property.

"Cameron Barclay, aged 26, of Wellington in Telford, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs."

Both men were remanded in custody and were due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, April 30).

The force added that a man and a woman who were arrested in connection with the warrants were released on police bail as enquiries continue.