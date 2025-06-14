Firefighters called to blaze involving wheelie bin in Telford neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.55am on Saturday (June 14) reporting the bin fire on Mercia Drive in Leegomery.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said there was a blaze inside the wheelie bin that was out upon the arrival of crews.

Firefighters carried out an inspection.