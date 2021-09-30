New warehouses planned for business site

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHRIE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06-Jan-16..Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council - Telford Council - Telford, Shropshire.

Telford and Wrekin Council and Homes England are jointly applying to develop the 9.5-acre site on Hortonwood 40, and say the new buildings will house 24 mixed-use units in total.

A statement submitted along with the proposal says the plans, if approved, will help fulfil the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan’s requirement to provide nearly 200 acres of employment land by 2031.

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council will be consulted, and the borough council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, prepared by BiT Group on behalf of the joint applicants, says: “The proposed development is for the construction of an employment park comprising up to 37,245 square metres gross internal area of general industrial and warehouse and distribution floor space.”

It adds that four of the structures will be terraced buildings, split into 19 separate units. The Three will be larger standalone units, and one will be split in half.

“The proposed terraced-size units are ideal for starter units and trade-counter use,” the statement says.

“The units are positioned with prominence and accessed off Hortonwood 40, situated close to the main entrance.

“These terraced units are being built primarily shell-and-core to allow tenants to fit out to their specific needs.

“The larger standalone units would suit a larger, bespoke tenant with requirements for storage or light manufacturing.”

The site is located between Hortonwood 40 and Horton Lane, east of Epson and between Golden Bear Products and Hauck Heat Treatment.