Nursing home staff delighted after inspectors praise service

Staff at Myford House Nursing and Residential Home are delighted after the latest inspection conclusion. Front from left are, Louise Stone, Sharon Perry – manager, and Hazel Curwen. Staff at Myford House Nursing and Residential Home are delighted after the latest inspection conclusion. Front left is Sharon Perry, manager, with staff.

Horsehay-based Myford House Nursing Home has now been rated with an overall ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after a report back in January concluded that improvements needed to be made.

The home received an unannounced visit from inspectors last week who left satisfied with the range of large-scale improvements made to the home’s overall care, safety, hygiene and training standards.

The nursing home has been managed for the past 12 months by Sharon Perry who has introduced a package of improvements, which has included developing their nursing team, training, overhauled supervision of residents and an activity programme with better links with the local community and health practitioners.

The changes have been carried out while the home has also faced the difficulties posed by the Covid pandemic.

Ms Perry said: “It has been a hugely challenging and emotional year for us here at Myford House. Alongside putting vigorous infection control measures in place because of Covid-19, behind the scenes we have been overhauling our approach on all aspects of our care, training, staff and general standards.

“To get confirmation from the regulator that we are going in the right direction is fantastic. We have worked night and day to progress and make improvements, and whilst more still has to be done to move us up another level, I am delighted.

“We have made a raft of positive changes and the feedback from residents and their loved ones has been good, especially on things like introducing a range of weekly therapy expert programmes we have put in place. We have left no stone unturned to bring the home’s care and reputation back to where it should be but we won’t stop here.