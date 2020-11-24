No one trapped in car and lorry crash near Telford

The incident happened on the A442 at Sutton Maddock near Tweedale at about 7.05 pm.
Officers from West Mercia Police and a crew based at Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station attended until shortly after 7.20pm.
No one was trapped.
Emergency services were called to the scene of collision involving a lorry and a car near Telford.
The incident happened on the A442 at Sutton Maddock near Tweedale at about 7.05 pm.
Officers from West Mercia Police and a crew based at Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station attended until shortly after 7.20pm.
No one was trapped.