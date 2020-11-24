No one trapped in car and lorry crash near Telford

By Deborah HardimanSouth ShropshireTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency services were called to the scene of collision involving a lorry and a car near Telford.

The incident happened on the A442 at Sutton Maddock near Tweedale at about 7.05 pm.

Officers from West Mercia Police and a crew based at Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station attended until shortly after 7.20pm.

No one was trapped.

News
Local Hubs
South Shropshire
Telford
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News