Plea to save food from landfill as restaurants prepare for new lockdown

Lea Beven of the Food Share project wants to prevent mounds of food going to waste when restaurants and cafes close for a month

Food Share UK has a base at Rampant Court in central Telford, and the service collects food that would otherwise go to waste in order to provide healthy meals for families at knockdown prices.

Lea Beven from the service made an appeal for businesspeople who may have to dump food this Wednesday night to hold onto it so it can be collected on Thursday.

She said: "Help us to stop a lot of food going to waste this Wednesday. When many places close, lots will tip their fresh food into the bin as they leave Wednesday evening. We can provide food bags and collect everything Thursday for our independent food bank.

"If you know someone in the trade, please, please pass on our details so we can drop bags and save the food."

Slots for delivery are available between 10.45am and 8pm.