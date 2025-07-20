Twisted Shrewsbury paedophile shared horrific images of child abuse with other offenders

Connor Prichard, aged 26 and of Oakfield Drive, Shrewsbury, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting 13 charges.

They included three counts of distributing indecent photos of a child, six counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying rape, two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals, and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, said that police had gone to Prichard's home address on February 24, 2022, and arrested him.

The court was told that an examination of his devices revealed possession of a host of disturbing images of children.

Ms Carrier said that police subsequently learned that Prichard had been sharing images with other sex offenders online while on bail following his initial arrest, using messaging apps such as Signal and Session.