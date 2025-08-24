In pictures: Firefighters' spectacular rescue saves horse submerged in mud

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters from Amber and White Watch Wellington and Telford Central fire stations were sent to help Caramel, the 25-year-old mare, who had got into difficulties at a site of Holyhead Road in Albrighton.

They were called at around 8.14am today - Sunday, August 24.

The horse had gotten stuck in mud, up to its neck, in a pond which had largely dried up due to the recent hot weather.

Caramel the mare was stuck in mud. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

With the assistance of a vet, who was there throughout the incident, the firefighters managed to get straps around the horse, and lift him out of the mud.

After the rescue he was able to stand on his own and was led back into his field.

Posting on social media Amber Watch Wellington said: "Amber Watch alerted at 08.14am along with colleagues from White Watch Wellington and Telford Central to an animal rescue.

"On arrival, one 25-year-old mare called Caramel was found to be submerged in mud where a pond had largely dried up due to the hot and dry weather we've been experiencing.

Caramel the mare was rescued from the mud. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

"Crews used rescue strops and the HIAB crane on the Rescue Tender to lift the horse out of the mud and onto more solid ground.

Caramel the mare after being rescued from the mud. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

"The horse was able to stand unaided and was led slowly out into the field."

They added: "A vet was in attendance throughout this incident and provided sedation for the horse throughout the rescue."

The incident came after firefighters were called to perform another rescue, of a pony in Shrewsbury, on Friday evening.