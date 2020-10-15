Snow wardens wanted in Telford

Each year, Telford & Wrekin Council rallies willing volunteers to become snow wardens.

Volunteers are kitted out and trained by the council to clear footpaths and assist vulnerable community members. As well as individual volunteers, community groups, schools and businesses can also sign up to become snow wardens.

The service they provide is in addition to the work of the council’s Balfour Beatty and idverde crews. Balfour Beatty workers grit more than 400 kilometres of roads, including bus routes and access roads for emergency services, schools, industrial estates and villages. Meanwhile, idvede crews help by clearing footpaths and side roads.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “Keeping our roads and neighbourhoods safe in winter is a monumental task. Snow wardens do a brilliant job in our local communities which is very much appreciated by our elderly and more vulnerable residents. Together, we do all we can to keep Telford moving safely.

“Last winter was the fifth mildest since 1884, and we are hoping for the same this year. But, this is England and weather is unpredictable. Knowing that our crews and snow wardens are ready to be mobilised is a huge reassurance to residents.”

This year, volunteers known as 'Baz' and 'Stephen' are joining the rallying call. They have been friends and neighbours since Stephen moved to Ketley last year. Baz was already a snow warden when Stephen signed up to volunteer.

Stephen said: “Baz has a heart of gold and just wants to help others in our community. When I retired, I had 40 odd hours to fill and it seemed a good thing to do. When it’s icy and snowy, the temptation is to stay in the warm. Volunteering gives me something to fill my time and helps people who aren’t able to help themselves. I’m happy to do it and help the community.”

Baz added: “I love it. We’ve got a fine team here. When we’re all together, we have a good laugh. It’s not such a job, it’s more a friendship thing and it’s nice to be able to help.”