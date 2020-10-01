Telford and Wrekin Lib Dems ‘wholeheartedly object’ to Government planning reforms

The party has accused the Government of a “power grab” that will reduce investment in affordable housing needed in Telford & Wrekin and elsewhere.

They oppose what they say is the “reduction of local control” in places like Telford.

Instead of going ahead with planning reforms, the party is calling on the Government to match the Lib Dem ambition to build 100,000 social homes for rent every year.

Councillor Bill Tomlinson, the leader of Telford and Wrekin's Liberal Democrat councillors, said: “People living in areas like Telford and Wrekin are the people best placed to make sure planning decisions shape our communities for the better. But this Conservative Government’s planning reforms will strip away local people’s ability to shape those decisions and is a developer’s charter.

Undermine

“With nine out of 10 planning proposals approved nationwide, it’s certainly not the planning system that is causing problems.

“Liberal Democrats in Telford and Wrekin wholeheartedly object to these proposals, which do nothing to ensure an adequate supply of affordable housing, undermine our climate commitments and put our local heritage at risk.”

Liberal Democrat housing, communities and local government spokesperson Tim Farron said: “The Conservatives’ planning power grab will disempower local people and local authorities alike, and lead to even fewer affordable homes being built.

“Instead of addressing the root cause of the housing crisis, the Tories’ proposals serve the interests of wealthy developers, giving them carte blanche to run roughshod over local communities’ wishes.