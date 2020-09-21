Advertising
Dog missing from home in Telford
A pet dog went missing from its home in Telford.
Dottie, a German shorthaired pointer, went missing from her home in Hay Wood between Coalport and the Great Hay Golf Course at about 10am on Sunday, September 20.
Owners say she has not been seen since and are growing increasingly concerned.
Anyone with information can call the South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team on 01952214681.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.