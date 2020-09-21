Menu

Dog missing from home in Telford

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A pet dog went missing from its home in Telford.

Dottie went missing on Sunday, September 20

Dottie, a German shorthaired pointer, went missing from her home in Hay Wood between Coalport and the Great Hay Golf Course at about 10am on Sunday, September 20.

Owners say she has not been seen since and are growing increasingly concerned.

Anyone with information can call the South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team on 01952214681.

