Lighting up the Iron Bridge to celebrate World Heritage Site status

As part of the popular Festival of Imagination which is under way visitors will be treated to a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge which will see the world famous as well as other key locations including the Museum of the Gorge, Coalbrookdale viaduct, The Bartlett Memorial Fountain illuminated on Saturday and Sunday until 10pm.

The locations have been chosen by members of the Ironbridge Festival Steering Board.

The new lighting scheme has been made possible with Telford & Wrekin council's Telford 50 Legacy fund the Arts Council and English Heritage.

This event will be the culmination of a scheme to light up the bridge on weekends evening from September 19 as part of a £3.6 million English Heritage conservation project.

The flood lighting has been designed by Liz Peck and Bob Bohannon, of Lighting Industry Association Academy based in Telford.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Visitor Economy & The World Heritage site Councillor Carolyn Healy, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing the new lighting on Iron Bridge switched on this weekend – another fantastic legacy of Telford 50.

“The bridge will be then lit every weekend evening for all to enjoy – a fitting setting for this centre piece of the West Midlands’ only World Heritage Site.

“The new lights will perfectly showcase the structure of the bridge and also celebrate its great industrial heritage with a new furnace effect, evocative of the industrial past.

“To welcome the new lights on the Bridge and as part of the Festival of Imagination currently taking place, a range of other popular locations in the Gorge will also be illuminated this weekend (on both Saturday and Sunday).

“If you are around in the Gorge, you can enjoy this ‘night of light’ on an evening stroll while making sure to keep safe, in line with the latest guidance on social distancing.”

The Festival of Imagination continues until the 27 September.

Events include walks, art trails, poetry workshops, online poetry slam, ‘Taste the Gorge' online cooking demonstration with local celebrity chef Adam Purnell.

Book tickets via www.ironbridgefestival.co.uk.