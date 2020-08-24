Telford hotel reopens under new management

Menu

By Rob Smith | Telford

A hotel has reopened under new management in coronavirus-safe conditions.

The 50-bedroom Mercure Telford Madeley Court Hotel near central Telford has reopened under Countrywide Hotels.

The hotel, set in a 16th century manor house, includes wedding and event space. The grounds also house a lake.

For meeting and events, the hotel is located close to the M54 and offers six meeting and events suites, with the largest one offering banqueting for up to 130 guests with social distancing.

A focus for the hotel will be engaging with the Telford community, providing a location for weddings and family celebrations, as well as being a place for friends to come and meet for lunch and afternoon tea beside the lake, or dinner and drinks in the restaurant and bar.

