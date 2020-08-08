Two Telford burglars admit breaking into neighbour's home

Gavin Ackeroyd and Kylie Louise Williams, both of Charlecote Park in the Newdale area, pleaded guilty this week to burgling a nearby residential building.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Tuesday that Ackeroyd, 36, and Williams, 32, had successfully obtained entry to a neighbour's home.

A provisional date for the two to be sentenced was set as August 25, though that may be subject to change.