Menu

Advertising

Two Telford burglars admit breaking into neighbour's home

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A pair of burglars from Telford have admitted breaking into a neighbour's home and are set to be sentenced.

Gavin Ackeroyd and Kylie Louise Williams, both of Charlecote Park in the Newdale area, pleaded guilty this week to burgling a nearby residential building.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Tuesday that Ackeroyd, 36, and Williams, 32, had successfully obtained entry to a neighbour's home.

A provisional date for the two to be sentenced was set as August 25, though that may be subject to change.

Telford Local Hubs News Crime
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News