Two Telford burglars admit breaking into neighbour's home
A pair of burglars from Telford have admitted breaking into a neighbour's home and are set to be sentenced.
Gavin Ackeroyd and Kylie Louise Williams, both of Charlecote Park in the Newdale area, pleaded guilty this week to burgling a nearby residential building.
Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Tuesday that Ackeroyd, 36, and Williams, 32, had successfully obtained entry to a neighbour's home.
A provisional date for the two to be sentenced was set as August 25, though that may be subject to change.
