Two missing 16-year-olds found safe
Two Shropshire teenagers who had been missing have both been found safe and sound, say police.
Officers appealed for help finding Mercedes Nota, 16, after she went missing from Telford on Saturday.
This morning police said they were pleased to report that she had been found safe and sound.
A 16-year-old girl from Shrewsbury who had also gone missing was found safe earlier today.
Anyone with information on missing people can call West Mercia Police on 101.
