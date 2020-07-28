Deadline extended for landowners to respond to Local Plan review in Telford

Businesses and landowners are being asked to submit parcels of land for consideration in the review, a process known as 'call for sites'.

The deadline for this to happen has been extended to January 8, 2021.

As part of the review of the Local Plan, which is a statutory requirement, Telford & Wrekin Council has to identify a future supply of land for employment development, housing and other uses, such as renewable energy, local nature reserves or leisure developments.

The review is integral to the council’s recovery strategy and provides a basis for future investment and job growth in the borough.

The borough remains a target for investment and business expansion and it is important to have a land supply which may include sites within existing employment sites such as Hortonwood, Halesfield or Stafford Park – or new sites.

The council will assess all site submissions, consider the location, potential barriers to delivery and the type of uses on each site.

To be included within the call for sites, potential sites should be at least 0.25 hectares in size (for commercial and residential development) or capable of providing at least five homes.

The call for sites does not guarantee that the council will support or allocate the site for development.

Advertising

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “While this is a technical stage in the process, this is a new exercise which means landowners will have to resubmit sites for consideration.

“We have been very clear that one of the key priorities for the review of the Local Plan will be the protection and enhancement of the natural environment.

“We are also keen to deliver more accessible green space including the identification and designation of more local nature reserves in line with our manifesto commitment to do so.

“This will enable us to focus on how the natural environment can improve the quality of development and contribute towards a climate neutral borough through measures such as urban greening.

Advertising

“It also means we can place an emphasis on active green travel and ensure residents are better connected to their natural environment and to employment opportunities.”

The council is actively seeking submissions for brownfield sites that can help with regeneration of town and district centres.

Site owners may have land surplus to current business needs that could be released to provide funding for reinvestment in facilities, plant and machinery to help strengthen local businesses.

For information on how to submit a site, visit www.telford.gov.uk/info/20455/land_supply_and_monitoring/3978/call_for_sites

If you would like a paper copy of the site submission form by post, contact the strategic planning team on 01952 384241.