Motorcyclist suffers minor injuries in crash

The incident took place at the junction of Lightmoor Road and Holly Road, in Telford, shortly before 7pm last night.

One fire crew attended to deal with petrol spilled on the road surface as a result of the crash.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and assessed the rider for minor injuries.

Another crash also took place at around 6.18pm where a driver was said to have collided with the side reservation of the M54 between Junction 3 and 4.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene of the crash, which had only involved one vehicle.

The fire service said that those in the car had suffered no injuries and they finished helping at around 6.30pm.