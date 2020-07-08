Daffodils to help raise money for Severn Hospice

Kevin Turley, manager of Lakeside Plant Centre in Priorslee, is taking orders for a special daffodil bulb this month. The 'rainbow' daffodil will be sold and every peeny will go towards Severn Hospice, who have suffered a great loss of income during lockdown after their charity shops closed and fundraising had to stop.

Kevin, who lost his own dad while at the hospice, says he has always supported them and wants to carry on now lockdown is easing.

"We are taking pre orders for packets of daffodils. If people pop in and reserve a packet, then they can come and collect it when they're ready, in late August time," he explained.

"We do lots with the Severn Hospice and during lockdown we were offering free delivery to our customers but for donations to Severn Hospice. So we were looking to continue that support now.

"A lot of their charity shops have suffered during lockdown and they have lost a lot of income so we wanted to support them the best we could. For me personally, I have a close link to them because I lost my dad there."

One of Lakeside's suppliers, Taylor's used to do a packet of daffodil bulbs called 'over the rainbow'. They have since discontinued them, so Kevin searched around for something similar.

"I found a different one also called 'rainbow' which is perfect for this time," he said. Every penny will go to the hospice. Next spring these will start to come into flower.

"This year is not necessarily something you want to remember, but the rainbow has become the symbol of it. It has shone a light on many things this year and helped people through."