Trapped ducklings rescued from Telford storm drain and reunited with mother

Firefighters rushed to the young birds' rescue at a drain down Derwent Drive in Priorslee just after 8.30am today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's control room received a call for help from a concerned resident before sending one appliance from Tweedale Fire Station.

Crews used small gear to save the four ducklings, which had become trapped down a storm drain, and reunite them with their mother nearby.

Fire crews had completed the rescue mission within an hour before leaving the scene at about 9.25am.