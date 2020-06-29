Advertising
Trapped ducklings rescued from Telford storm drain and reunited with mother
A raft of ducklings has been rescued from a storm drain and reunited with their mother in Telford.
Firefighters rushed to the young birds' rescue at a drain down Derwent Drive in Priorslee just after 8.30am today.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's control room received a call for help from a concerned resident before sending one appliance from Tweedale Fire Station.
Crews used small gear to save the four ducklings, which had become trapped down a storm drain, and reunite them with their mother nearby.
Fire crews had completed the rescue mission within an hour before leaving the scene at about 9.25am.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment