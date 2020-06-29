Menu

Advertising

Trapped ducklings rescued from Telford storm drain and reunited with mother

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A raft of ducklings has been rescued from a storm drain and reunited with their mother in Telford.

Stock image of ducklings

Firefighters rushed to the young birds' rescue at a drain down Derwent Drive in Priorslee just after 8.30am today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's control room received a call for help from a concerned resident before sending one appliance from Tweedale Fire Station.

Crews used small gear to save the four ducklings, which had become trapped down a storm drain, and reunite them with their mother nearby.

Fire crews had completed the rescue mission within an hour before leaving the scene at about 9.25am.

Telford Local Hubs News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News