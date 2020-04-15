Advertising
Car crashes into house in Telford
A car crashed into a house in Telford late last night.
Fire crews were called to Glendale, Lawley shortly after 10.30pm. No-one was trapped in the house or vehicle.
Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Wellington.
Also at the scene of the incident were the police.
Fire crews moved vehicle and made the area safe.
Most Read
'I will just be a statistic': Telford soft play centre boss who is ineligible for £25,000 grant fears for future
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.