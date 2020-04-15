Menu

Car crashes into house in Telford

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

A car crashed into a house in Telford late last night.

Fire crews were called to Glendale, Lawley shortly after 10.30pm. No-one was trapped in the house or vehicle.

Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Wellington.

Also at the scene of the incident were the police.

Fire crews moved vehicle and made the area safe.

