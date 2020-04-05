Car seized after peckish man drove from Market Drayton to Cosford for crisps

Police stopped the Ford Ka driver to see if his journey was considered essential within the guidelines of the Covid-19 rules.

But when it came to the crunch, officers were not impressed with his flagrant disregard of the new measures.

His car was seized as it had no insurance. It also had two "very dangerous" tyres.

OPU Shropshire tweeted: "This driver travelled what would have been a 42 mile round from Market Drayton to Cosford for 'some crisps'...

"Car isn't going home with him though as it was seized for no insurance and the driver also reported for two very dangerous tyres."

He wasn't the only motorist in the county who left officers shaking their heads in disbelief.

One motorcyclist was pulled over by Shrewsbury officers who told them he was out to get gravy granules.

Shrewsbury Police said: "Whether 'gravy granules' are essential shopping is one debate, but taking a 50-mile round trip to fetch them on this machine, is clearly not essential travel. Please stay home to protect the NHS."